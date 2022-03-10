The Department of School Education, Punjab has will today, March 10, conclude the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Master Cadre. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 4,161 Master Cadre vacancies in Punjab. The following is the breakup:

Maths- 912

Science- 859

Hindi- 240

Punjabi- 534

Social-science- 633

English- 790

Music- 25

Physical Education- 168

The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 37 years as on January 1, 2021. Candidates can check the vacancies details, eligibility criteria, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s Punjab Master Cadre recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas candidates from SC/ST/PwD category will have to pay Rs 500. More details in the notice.

Steps to apply for Punjab Master Cadre recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com Go to Latest Recruitments, click on “Recruitment of various Master Cadre Posts -2022” Register yourself and proceed with the application Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Punjab Master Cadre recruitment 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.