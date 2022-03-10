The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 2019 Assistant Engineer – Electrical, Civil and Mechanical Written (Objective) Competitive Examinations schedule. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The exam will be conducted on March 24 and 25 in three shifts — 10.00 to 11.00 AM, 11.30 AM to 12.30 PM, and 2.00 PM to 3.00 PM. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from March 16 onwards.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 147 AE posts in different government departments. BPSC conducted the application process in March 2019.

Steps to download the exam schedule

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Examination Program: Assistant Engineer – Electrical (Advt. No. 02/2019), Civil (Advt. No. 03/2019) and Mechanical (Advt. No. 04/2019) Written (Objective) Competitive Examinations.” The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

