The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has released the admit card of recruitment exams for various posts. Candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website fssai.gov.in.

The FSSAI will conduct the CBT and Written Examinations for various posts advertised under Advertisement No. DR-04/2021 from March 28 to 31. The exam will be held in either of the two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 to 5.00 PM.

“For appearing in the examination, candidates are strictly advised to carry a printout/hard copy of E-Admit Card (preferably in colour) and also carry one original government Identify Proof,” the notice said.

Here’s FSSAI exam timetable.

Steps to download FSSAI admit card 2022:

Visit official website fssai.gov.in Go to “Jobs@fssai (Careers)” and click on download link Login using candidate user ID and password The FSSAI admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download FSSAI admit card 2022.

FSSAI has notified a total of 254 vacancies, of which 4 vacancies are for the post of Food Analyst, 125 for Technical Officer, 37 for Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO), 4 for Assistant Manager (IT), 4 for Assistant Manager, 33 for Assistant, 1 for Hindi Translator, 19 for Personal Assistant, 3 for IT Assistant, 3 for Junior Assistant Grade- 1, 6 for Assistant Director, 9 for Assistant Director (Technical), and 6 for Deputy Manager. The posts have been notified in two separate advertisements.

Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of computer-based tests and some posts would also require interviews.