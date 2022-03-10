Karnataka High Court has started the online application process from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Stenographer. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in till April 7, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 54 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years in respect of all categories and not have attained the age of 35 years. Upper age limit relaxed for candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: SSLC Examination conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or its equivalent examination. OR Diploma in Commercial Practice / Secretarial Practice in English or any other examination recognized as equivalent examination to them by Universities or Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or Technical Board. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to unreserved category and Other Backward Classes [other than Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Category- I and Persons with bench mark disability (Physically Challenged)], shall pay an application fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe/ 6 Category–I and Persons with bench mark disability (Physically Challenged).

Steps to apply for Stenographer vacancies

Visit the official website karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in On the homepage, click on “RECRUITMENT OF ASSISTANT COURT SECRETARY (STENOGRAPHER) NOTIFICATIONS” Click on the application link Register and proceed with application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Stenographer posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.