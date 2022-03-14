Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will conclude the online application process for Graduate / Diploma / ITI (Engineering) and General Stream - BCom/BSc/BA (Non Engineering) Apprenticeship Training for the Financial Year 2022-23 today, March 14. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website drdo.gov.in.

The first list of shortlisted candidates for interview/written test will be released on March 25, 2022. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 150 vacancies, of which 75 vacancies are for Graduate Apprentice Trainees (B.E/ B.Tech./ Equivalent), 20 for Diploma Apprentice Trainees, 25 for ITI Apprentice Trainees, and 30 for Graduate Apprentice Trainees (General Stream).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years and the upper age limit is 27 years as on March 14, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice Trainees (B.E/ B.Tech./ Equivalent): A degree in engineering or technology granted by a statutory University/ by an institution empowered to award such degrees by an Act of Parliament.

Diploma Apprentice Trainees: A diploma in engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Educational established by a State Government / by a University / by an Institute recognised by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to a diploma.

OR

(ii) Sandwich course student who is undergoing training in order that he/ she may hold a diploma in Engg./Technology.

ITI Apprentice Trainees: A certificate in vocational Course involving two years of study after the completion of the secondary stage of school education recognised by the All India Council for Technical education.

Graduate Apprentice Trainees (General Stream): A degree granted by a statutory University/ by an institution empowered to award such degrees by an Act of Parliament / Educational Institutes established by a State Government / by an Institute recognised by the State Government or Central Government.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website drdo.gov.in On the homepage, click on “careers” link Now click on the online application link under “Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Bengaluru invites applications from eligible candidates for apprenticeship training.” Register and proceed with application process Submit the form, take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Depending upon the vacancies available in various disciplines, selection of candidates will be carried out by short listing on the basis of Academic Merit/Written Test/Interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents. Details of shortlisted candidates will be published in DRDO website. Candidates are advised to check regularly on the website for updates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.