The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has declared the result of the Constable recruitment Preliminary Written Test 2021. Candidates can check their results online from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police Constable prelim exam was held on September 29, 2021.

To find the result in the websites the candidates have to search by inputting or keying-in their Application Sl. No./Preliminary Examination Roll No. and Date of Birth with selection of his/her permanent district/state.

Steps to check WB Police Constable result 2021:

Visit official website wbpolice.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ — ‘Get Details’ for Constable post Click on the result link Enter Application Sl. No./ Roll No. and DOB and District and submit

The WB Police Constable result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check WB Police Constable result 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 7,440 posts of Constable and 1,192 posts of Lady Constable in the WB Police. Online applications were invited in January and February last year..

The posts will be filled up on basis of qualifying the Preliminary Examination, followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.