The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has declared the result of preliminary exam for recruitment to the posts of Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade - II. Candidates can check their results online from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police Wireless Supervisor prelim exam 2021 was conducted on October 31 (Sunday) from 12.00 Noon to 2.00 PM.

To find the result in the websites the candidates have to search by inputting or keying-in their Application Sl. No./Preliminary Examination Roll No. and Date of Birth with selection of his/her permanent district/state.

WBPRB had notified 74 vacancies for Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II in the West Bengal Police Telecommunications department.

Steps to check WB Police Wireless Supervisor result 2021:

Visit official website wbpolice.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ — ‘Recruitment to the post of Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II in West Bengal Police Telecommunications 2020’ Click on the result link Enter Application Sl. No./ Roll No. and DOB and District and submit The WB Police Wireless Supervisor result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to check WB Police result 2021.