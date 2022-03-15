Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Employment Officer under Advt No 7/2022. Interested candidates can apply for the posts online at the official website hpsc.gov.in from March 15 to April 4.

HPSC has notified a total of 5 vacancies for the post of Assistant Employment Officer in the Employment Department, Haryana. The pay scale for the post is Rs 9,300-34,800 + GP 4,600.

Here’s HPSC Assistant Employment Officer recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-42 years as on April 4, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: i) Master’s degree in: Psychology/ Education with specialization. (ii) Hindi upto Matric standard.

Selection process

HPSC will conduct a recruitment test for the initial shortlisting of candidates.

Application fee

For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.

Steps to apply for HPSC recruitment 2022: