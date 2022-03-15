Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notice stating that the result of Civil Services Main Examination 2021 will be announced in the fourth week of March. Candidates can check the notice at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CSE Main 2021 was held on January 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2022. The Main exam was conducted for candidates who qualified the CSE Preliminary exam, the result of which was announced in October.

The Commission said it will conduct the personality test/ interview of shortlisted candidates from the first week of April.

“The candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 (CSM2021) are informed that the result of this Examination would be declared in the fourth week of March, 2022. It may also be noted that the Commission would start conducting the Personality Tests/Interviews of the candidates, who qualify the CSM-2021, from the first week of April, 2022,” the notice said.

Immediately after the declaration of the result of CSE Mains, the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) would be made available on the UPSC website for a limited period of time. All qualified candidates would be mandatorily required to fill up and submit the DAF-II within the given prescribed time limit.

The Civil Services Exam, 2021 is being conducted to fill 712 vacancies at various Central Government departments through all-India Services such as Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), etc.