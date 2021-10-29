Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Civil Services Prelims exam 2021 today, October 29. Candidates who took the exam can check the result online at the Commission’s official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 exam was held on October 10. The preliminary examination consisted of two objective-type papers (MCQ) and carried a maximum of 400 marks. Candidates who qualified in the Preliminary Examination are eligible for admission to the CSE Main Examination.

The result merit list includes the roll number of qualified candidates.

“The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission,” UPSC said.

Steps to check UPSC Prelims result 2021:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on the result link for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 The UPSC CSE prelims result will appear on screen Candidates can check by searching their roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to UPSC Prelims result 2021.

The Civil Services Exam, 2021 will be conducted to fill 712 vacancies at various Central Government departments through all-India Services such as Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), etc.

The Commission has said that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of CS (P) Examination, 2021 will be uploaded on its website only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2021 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result.