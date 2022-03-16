Delhi High Court has released the admit card for Stage III i.e., English Typing Test on Computer. Candidates who have qualified Stage II: Main (Descriptive) Examination can download their hall tickets from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The test is scheduled to be conducted from March 19 to 27, 2022. A total of 1580 candidates are eligible to appear for the typing test.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 136 vacancies. The Delhi High Court Stage 1 Exam (Prelims) was conducted on February 7, 2021 and the result was released on February 23. The Main exam was held on September 19, 2021 and the result was declared on Marc 5, 2022.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, click on Job Opening under Public Notices section Click on “Download Admit Card for Stage-III, i.e. English Typing Test on Computer of Junior Judicial Assistant/ Restorer (Open) Examination-2020.” Now click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.