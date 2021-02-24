Delhi High Court has declared the result of the Jr Judicial Assistant (JJA)/ Restorer Prelims examination on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination conducted on February 7 can download their results from the official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The qualified candidates in the Delhi High Court Stage 1 Exam (Prelims) are eligible to appear for the Stage 2 Exam. “The date for Stage-II Examination will be notified shortly,” read the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 136 vacancies.

Steps to download the JJA/ Restorer Prelims exam result:

Visit the official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in Under the “Public Notices” section, click on “Recruitment Results” Click on “Roll No. Wise complete Result of Stage-I: Preliminary Examination(OMR based Objective Type) of Junior Judicial Assistant/ Restorer(Open) Examination-2020 held on 07.02.2021.” The result in PDF format will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.