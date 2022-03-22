The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has released the semester exam timetables of various undergraduate programmes. Students can check the exam calendar at the official website vtu.ac.in.

The VTU third semester exams for UG programmes will commence on April 25 for B.E./B.Tech and end onMay 11. The exams will be held from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. The timetable is for students of both Regular and Lateral Entry.

The practical exams will be held from April 16 to 23 batch-wise, except holiday.

On the other hand, VTU will conduct the Semester 1 exams of B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Arch./ B.Planning from April 28 to May 11. The exams will be held from 2.00 to 5.00 PM. The timetable is for students of both Regular and Lateral Entry.

The practical exams will be held from April 18 to 27 batch-wise, except holiday.

Students are advised to regularly visit the University website for more updates. The exam hall tickets will likely be available for download in the coming weeks.

Here’s VTU April 2022 exam timetable.