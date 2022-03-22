Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC OJS preliminary written exam will be conducted on March 27 from 10.00 AM to 11.30 AM.

A total of 3202 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the written exam at various exam centres in Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack and Sambalpur.

OPSC has notified a total 53 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge for the Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021. Of these, 17 posts are reserved for women.

Steps to download OPSC OJS admit card 2022:

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on OJS 2021 Admit Card link Key in your Username/ email/ mobile no and password and submit The OPSC OJS admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Selection Process

OPSC will select candidates for recruitment to cadre of Civil Judges through a competitive exam consisting of: Preliminary exam, Main Exam and Interview/personality test.