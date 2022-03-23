Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the JK Police Sub-Inspector exam 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jkssb.nic.in using their application ID and date of birth.

JKSSB will conduct the JKP SI exam 2022 on March 27 (Sunday) from 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM. The exam will be OMR-Based written Objective Type. The details regarding exam venue, patter, rules, etc will be mentioned in the admit card.

Candidates have to take a printout of their admit card and carry a valid photo identity card at the exam venue.

Steps to download JKSSB SI admit card 2022:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for SI (Police) Key in your application number and date of birth and submit The JKSSB SI admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to JKP SI admit card 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1200 posts of Sub Inspectors under the Home Department, UT Cadre, under Advertisement Notice No 06 of 2021.