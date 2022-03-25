Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Bihar has released the revised schedule of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Forest Guard/Forester 2020. Candidates can check and download the revised schedule from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notification, the PET for the post of Forest Guard will now be conducted on April 19 and 20, and for the post the Forester, the PET will be held on April 18, 2022 at Sanjay Gandhi Jaivik Udyan (Gate Number 1), Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Patna — 800001.

The admit card is available to download from December 2021. Candidates can download the same using their registration ID/roll number/mobile number and date of birth.

Direct link to Forest Guard PET schedule.



Direct link to Forester PET schedule.

Earlier, the PET was scheduled to be conducted in January 2022. The Forest Guard and Forester written examinations were conducted on December 16 and 20, respectively.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 720 vacancies, of which, 484 vacancies are for the post of Forest Guard and 236 for Forester posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on Forest Guard and Forester admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Forest Guard PET Admit Card.

Forester PET Admit Card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.