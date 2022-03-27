The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC GD Constable exam 2021 was held in computer-based test mode from November 16 to December 15 at different centres all over the country. The provisional answer keys were released on December 24.

According to the result notice a total of 2,85,201 candidates (Female-31657 & Male- 2,53,544) have been provisionally shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the GD Constable exam for appearing in the PET/ PST round. The dates for physical tests will be announced later.

The final answer keys along with the Question Paper(s) in a standard format will be placed on the Commission’s website from March 28 to April 26. Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be placed on the Commission’s website w.e.f. March 31 to April 30. Candidates may check their marks by using their Registration No./Roll No. and Registered Password.

Here’s SSC GD Constable result 2021 notice.

Steps to check SSC GD Constable result 2021:

Visit official website ssc.nic.in Go to ‘Result’ section – ‘Constable-GD’ Click on the result link for female/male list The SSC GD result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number (Ctrl+F)

SSC Constable GD Exam 2021 is conducted to recruit candidates for the post of Constable in General Duty at Central Armed Police Forces. A total of 25,271 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The recruitment process will consist of computer-based examination (CBE), physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), medical examination and document verification.