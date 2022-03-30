Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the revised results of computer-based test 1 (CBT) of RRB 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC). Candidates can check their results from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exams were held in 7 phases from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021. The shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear for CBT 2 to be conducted in May this year.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

Steps to check RRB NTPC result:

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the RRB NTPC CBT- 1 result link Enter roll number and date of birth and submit The RRB NTPC result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download RRB NTPC result scorecard.