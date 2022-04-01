Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Principal, Group A (Gazatted) Government (General) Degree Colleges. Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in from April 17 onwards.

The last date to apply till May 20, 2022 upto 5.30 PM. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 20 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Maximum 50 years as on May 20, 2022. Upper age limit relaxed by 5 years for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: PhD degree. Professor/Assistant Professor with a total service/ experience of at least fifteen years of teaching/research in Universities, Colleges, and other institutes of higher education.

Direct link to the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on Online Application Now click on Apply Here against Principal vacancies Proceed with application process, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.