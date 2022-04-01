The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the results of exams held for recruitment to various posts. Candidates can check the result online at the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI conducted the written examination on March 6, 2022 for the posts of Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’, Manager (Technical-Civil), Manager (Technical-Electrical) and Architect in Grade ‘A’. Shortlisted candidates have been called for the interview round. The merit list contains the roll number of the selected candidates.

The interviews schedule will be intimated to candidates in due course through email ID noreply.samadhan@rbi.org.in. The interviews are likely to be held in third week of April 2022 in physical mode. All shortlisted candidates should submit their documents latest by April 10, 2022 to RBI Services Board on e-mail ID documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in

The RBI recruitment drive is being conducted for the posts of (i) Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’ (ii) Manager - Technical Civil (iii) Manager - Technical Electrical (iv) Library Professionals (Assistant Librarian) in Grade ‘A’ (v) Architect in Grade ‘A’ and (vi) Curator.

Steps to apply for RBI results 2022:

Visit official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Go to ‘Current Vacancies’ – ‘Results’ Clcik on the result link for the posts The merit list will appear on screen Read the result notice carefully.

Here’s direct link to RBI results 2022.