The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the online application process tomorrow, April 2 for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) for UG admissions in various universities. Candidates will be able to apply for CUET 2022 at the link cuet.samarth.ac.in till April 30.

The CUET (UG) - 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode with objective type Multiple Choice Questions. CUET will provide a single-window opportunity to students to seek admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) across the country from the academic session 2022-2023 onwards. The exam dates will be announced later.

The entrance test will be conducted in 13 languages — Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English by the NTA. The CUET may also be adopted by the State/ Private / Deemed to be Universities. All questions in various testing areas will be benchmarked at the level of Class XII only.

Here’s CUET 2022 notification.

CUET 2022 will consist of the following 4 sections:

➢ Section IA – 13 Languages

➢ Section IB – 20 Languages

➢ Section II – 27 Domain-specific Subjects

➢ Section III – General Test