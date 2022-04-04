Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Medical Record Technician, Technical Assistant, Technician, Cashier and others. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com till April 21, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 86 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Medical Record Technician: 34

Technical Assistant/Technician for (Anesthesia / Operation Theatre): 41

Lab Attendant Gr II: 03

Cashier: 06

Radiographic Technician Grade-I: 01

Senior Mechanic (A/C &R): 01

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Medical Record Technician : B.Sc. (Medical Records) OR 10+2 (Science) with at least 6 months Diploma/Certificate course in Medical Record Keeping and 2 years’ experience in Medical Record Keeping in a Hospital set up. Ability to use computers-Hands on experience in office applications, spreadsheets and presentations. Typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi. The age limit is 18-30 years.



Technical Assistant/ Technician : B.Sc. in OT techniques or equivalent with 5 years' experience in the concerned field. The age limit is 25-35 years.



Cashier: Degree in Commerce and (i) At least 3 years' Experience of handling accounts work of a Government organization. (ii) Proficiency in Computer application. The age limit is 21-30 years.



Radiographic Technician Grade-I : B.Sc. (Hons) (3 yrs. course) in Radiography OR Diploma in Radiography with 2 yrs. experience. The age limit is 21-35 years.



Lab Attendant Gr-II: 10+2 with Science Experience, Diploma in Medical Lab Technology and two year experience in relevant field. The age limit is 18-27 years.



Senior Mechanic: A) Matriculation or equivalent B) ITI/Diploma certificate in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning. The age limit is 18-40 years.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for BECIL recruitment 2022

Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com Click on New Registration and proceed with registration process Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.