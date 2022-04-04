Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the provisional answer key of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Electrical recruitment exam. Candidates can download their answer key from the official website upenergy.in using their user ID and password.

Applicants can submit their objections, if any, against the released answer key till April 7 upto 11.55 PM. The link for submission of Objection shall not be available there after.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 173 Junior Engineer (Trainee) Electrical posts.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/Results” tab Click on View/Download against “DOWNLOAD RESPONSE KEY & UPLOAD OBJECTIONS FOR THE POST OF “JUNIOR ENGINEER (TRAINEE) ELECTRICAL” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 07/VSA/2021/JE/Electrical” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.