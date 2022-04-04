The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card soon for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test or GPAT 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website gpat.nta.nic.in using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

GPAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on April 9, 2022 from 9.00 AM to 12 noon. The exam is held for admissions to postgraduate pharmacy courses (M. Pharma) offered by GPAT-affiliated colleges.

The Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has already been released.

Steps to download NTA GPAT 2022 admit card: