Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the Main exam admit card for recruitment to the post of Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in using their login details.

BPSSC will conduct the Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Main exam 2022 on April 24 (Sunday).

A total of 47900 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination. BPSSC conducted the Bihar Police SI and Sergeant preliminary exam on December 26, 2021. The result was announced on February 2.

The Bihar Police recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 2,213 vacancies of which, the Police SI position has 1998 vacancies and Sergeant posts are 198. BPSSC had advertised these posts in August last year and online applications were invited in August and September 2020.

Steps to download BPSSC SI admit card 2022:

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police Mains admit card link Enter registration ID/mobile no and date of birth to login The Bihar Police SI admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download BPSSC SI admit card 2022.