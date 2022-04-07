The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result of the 2019 Stenographer Grade C and D Skill Test today, April 7. Candidates can check and download their result from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Stenographer skill test was held on October 21 and 22. A total of 1215 and 7729 candidates had been provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade C and D, respectively.

Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in the Skill Test, a total of 161 candidates for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 2101 for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’ have qualified (provisionally) to appear in Document Verification, reads the notification.

The DV is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the last week of April, 2022. The schedule for conduct of Document Verification will be available on the websites of the respective Regional Offices of the Commission shortly.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab Click on Grade C and D result link Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Stenographer Grade C result.



Direct link to Stenographer Grade D result.

Details of error percentage of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates in Skill Test in Stenography will be uploaded on Commission website April 12. This facility will be available till April 30. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration Number and SSC Registration Password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.