Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department is expected to announce the result of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 soon. Candidates will be able to check their results online at the official website updeled.gov.in.

UPTET 2021 was conducted on January 23 in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 to 5.00 PM. The provisional answer keys were released on January 27 and the final answer key was released on April 8.

The result of UPTET 2021 will be prepared based on the final answer key.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website updeled.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result link under UP TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

UPTET is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with UP education board. The Primary Level exam is conducted to certify eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and the Upper Primary Level certifies to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.