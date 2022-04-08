Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has released the result of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021. Candidates can download their results from the official website updeled.gov.in.

As per a report by Indian Express, a total of 660592 candidates have been declared qualified, of which 4,43,598 candidates have been declared qualified at the primary level and 2,16,994 at the upper primary level.

UPTET 2021 was conducted on January 23 in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 to 5.00 PM. The provisional answer keys were released on January 27 and the final answer key was released on April 8.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website updeled.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result link under UP TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

UPTET is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with UP education board. The Primary Level exam is conducted to certify eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and the Upper Primary Level certifies to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.