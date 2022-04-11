Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has again postponed the application deadline for admissions to Class 1 for various Kendriya Vidyalaya schools across the country. As per the notification, interested parents and guardians can now visit the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in and register till April 13 upto 7.00 PM.

“The last date for Online Registration for Admission to Class I in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the Academic Year 2022-23 has been extended upto 13.04.2022 (Wednesday) 07:00 pm,” reads the notice.

The minimum age for admission in Class I is 6 years as per NEP 2020. The portal has been exclusively activated for admissions to Std 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas all over India for the academic year 2022-2023.

KVS has also released the revised admission schedule for the session 2022-23.

Direct link to revised admission schedule for session 2022-2023.

Steps to register for KVS Class 1 admission 2022:

Visit the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in On the homepage, click om the register link Read the instructions and proceed with registration Log in to the admission application portal Fill in the required details and upload the documents Review the form and submit

Direct link to register for KVS Class I admission 2022.