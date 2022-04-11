The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the schedule of PMT/PET for recruitment to the posts of Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade - II. Candidates can check the notice at the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Wireless Supervisor will commence on and from April 22. The admit card for PMT & PET will be available on the official website from April 13. Shortlisted candidates for PMT & PET can download the admit card on keying of their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth.

The WB Police Wireless Supervisor prelim exam 2021 was conducted on October 31 last year and the result was announced on March 10.

WBPRB had notified 74 vacancies for Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II in the West Bengal Police Telecommunications department.