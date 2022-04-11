Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the examination date for the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE). As per the official notice, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5 from 12 noon to 2.00 PM.

The exam will be held in 1083 exam centres of 38 districts. Applicants will be able to able to download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from April 25 onwards.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for the recruitment to 726 posts in the Bihar state government. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Login using Username and Password Click on the admit card link The admit card will appear on the screen Download the admit card and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.