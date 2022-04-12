The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the official notification for the state Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2022 (AP EAPCET-2022), earlier known as EAMCET. Aspirants can check and download the notification from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

The online registration for AP EAMCET 2022 has commenced at the portal and the last day to submit online applications is May 10. Applications can be submitted with a late fee till July 1.

AP EAPCET 2022 will be conducted through a computer-based mode from July 4-8 for Engineering and July 11-12 for Agriculture & Pharmacy. The entrance exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The hall ticket/admit card will be released on June 27.

The exam will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses offered for the academic year 2022-202 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

To be eligible for AP EAPCET, candidates should have passed or appeared for the final year of the intermediate examination (10+2 pattern) in the relevant subject for the course. More details in the information brochure available on the website.

Here’s AP EAMCET 2022 notification.

Application fee

The registration fee for Engineering (E)/ Agriculture (A) is Rs 600 and Rs 1200 for E & A (Both Streams).