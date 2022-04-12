Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar (CSBC) will soon release admit card of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Prohibition Constable. Candidates will be able to check and download their hall tickets from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in from April 13 onwards.

The CSBC Prohibition Constable PET will be conducted on April 26. A total of 1825 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PET round.

Earlier, the Bihar Prohibition Constable exam 2022 result was declared for over 2.34 lakh candidates. The exam was held on February 27 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 365 Prohibition Constable vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in Go to Prohibition Dept section Click on Prohibition Constable PET admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.