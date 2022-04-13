UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the document verification and physical standard test schedule for candidates declared qualified in the recruitment examination. The shortlisted applicants will now have to appear for the DV/PST round at their allotted centre from April 19 onwards.

The admit card will be released on April 16 at 10.00 AM. A total of 4543 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the DV. Applicants can check the schedule available on the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

Here’s the official notification.

The board has released two list of shortlisted candidates — list of candidates in ascending order of roll number and list of candidates in order of test date.

Steps to download the PST/DV schedule

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Scrutiny of records and conducting physical standard test under the recruitment process of Direct Recruitment 2020-21 of Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk) and Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (Accounts) in UP Police. List of candidates in ascending order of Roll No. List of candidates in order of test date.” The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the DV schedule.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,329 vacancies, of which, 624+20 vacancies are for Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) posts, 358 for Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts), and 295+32 for Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential).

Selection Procedure

UPPRPB will recruit candidates on the basis of an online exam, physical efficiency test, medical test and document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.