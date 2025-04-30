We’re building a brand-new studio to bring you bold ground reports, sharp interviews, hard-hitting podcasts, explainers and more. Support Scroll’s studio fund today.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs approved the enumeration of caste in the next census. The Union government, however, did not announce when the decennial exercise would take place.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the census came under the Centre’s purview and the exercises some states had conducted to enumerate castes were surveys. Some states have conducted such surveys “purely from a political angle in a non-transparent way”, he said, adding that the exercises had “created doubts”.

The Opposition has been demanding a nationwide caste census. The proponents of such an exercise argue that it will help identify the true population of the country’s Other Backward Classes and other castes, in turn paving the way for policies such as expanded quotas.

Vaishnaw alleged that the Congress and its allies had used their demand for a caste census "only as a political tool".

A court in Bangladesh has granted bail to Hindu religious leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in a sedition case. Das, who has been in jail since November, was arrested for allegedly disrespecting the national flag during a rally in Chittagong.

A spokesperson for the Sammilito Sanatani Jagaron Jote, Das was formerly associated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, or ISKON, which has since said it supports his right to peacefully advocate for minority rights.

India had expressed concern over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and urged a fair trial for Das. Bangladesh dismissed New Delhi's remarks, calling the matter an internal affair. Das' arrest, and the detention of two monks who brought him medicines, sparked diplomatic tensions following the reported rise in violence against minorities after the fall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain have been booked in connection with an alleged scam in the construction of 12,748 classrooms in Delhi government schools. In a report, the Anti-Corruption Bureau alleged that the construction was at a highly inflated cost of about Rs 2,892 crore.

An audit by the Central Vigilance Commission found that 63 tenders were floated and awarded at Rs 860 crore. Deviations from the awarded amount “to the tune of 17% to 90%” were observed, resulting in “escalation of cost up to Rs 326.25 crore”.

The complaint stated that the roles of Sisodia and Jain needed to be investigated "as such a huge scam would have not been carried out without the ministers in charge of respective departments".

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President YS Sharmila on Wednesday accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led state government of placing her under house arrest. This was done to prevent her from visiting Uddandarayunipalem village, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will relaunch the Amaravati capital works on May 2, according to media reports.

“Why are you stopping me with your police when I am going to the party office to ask for the procedures for our capital?” Sharmila asked the chief minister and the state police in a social media post.

The Amravati capital works were suspended after Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party President Jagan Mohan Reddy became chief minister of Andhra Pradesh in 2019. The works resumed after Naidu took charge as the chief minister in 2024.