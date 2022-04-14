The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the 2019 Assistant Engineer – Electrical, Civil and Mechanical Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Applicants can send suggestions, if any, by post to BPSC’s office till April 25 upto 5.00 PM.

The answer key has been released for General English, General Hindi, General Studies, General Engineering Science, Electrical Engineering, Paper-V, Electrical Engineering, Paper-VI, Civil Engineering, Paper-V, Civil Engineering, Paper-VI, Mechanical Engineering, Paper-V, Mechanical Engineering, Paper-VI.

Here’s the official notice.

The BPSC AE exam will be conducted on March 24 and 25 in three shifts — 10.00 to 11.00 AM, 11.30 AM to 12.30 PM, and 2.00 PM to 3.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 147 AE posts in different government departments. BPSC conducted the application process in March 2019.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on Assistant Engineer (Electrical/Civil/Mechanical) Written (Objective) Competitive Examination answer key link

The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

