The Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay has postponed the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Advanced 2022. As per the revised schedule, the exam will now be conducted on August 28, 2022. Paper 1 will be held from 9.00 AM to 12 noon and Paper II will be conducted from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Candidates can download the revised schedule from the official website jeeadv.ac.in and at direct link here. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on July 3 (Sunday).

JEE (Advanced) 2022 Revised Schedule Activity Date and Time (IST) Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2022 August 7 (10.00 AM) to August 11 (5.00 PM) Last date for fee payment of registered candidates August 12 (5.00 PM) Admit Card available for downloading August 23 (10.00 AM) Choosing of scribe for PwD candidates August 27 JEE (Advanced) 2022 August 28

Paper 1: 9.00 AM to 12 noon

Paper 2: 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM Copy of candidate responses to be available on JEE (Advanced) 2022 website September 1 (10.00 AM) Online display of provisional answer keys September 3 (10.00 AM) Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys from the candidates September 3 (10.00 AM) to September 4 (5.00 PM) Online declaration of final answer keys September 11 (10.00 AM) Result of JEE (Advanced) 2022 September 11 (10.00 AM)

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1997. Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e., these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1992.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in BE/BTech Paper of JEE (Main) 2022. The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST and the remaining 40.5% is open for all. Within each of these five categories, 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates.

Registration fee

Female candidates (all categories): Rs 1400

SC/ST/PwD: Rs 1400

All other candidates: Rs 2800

Scheme of JEE Advanced 2022

The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.

The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.