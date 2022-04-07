The Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay is likely to defer the date of the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Advanced 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022 has been scheduled to be held on July 3 (Sunday) this year. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the dates of JEE Main 2022 Session 1 and Session 2 to June and July.

The JEE Main 2022 was earlier scheduled to be held in April (Session 1) and May (Session 2). According to the new schedule, JEE Main 2022 session 1 exams will be held from June 20-29. Session 2 will be held from July 21-30.

The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Candidates who are among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) 2022 are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2022. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website jeeadv.ac.in for all updates.