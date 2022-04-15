High Court of Judicature at Patna has today, April 15 commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Personal Assistant on contract basis. Candidates can apply on the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in till May 5, 2022.

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 37 years on the last date of submission of online application.

Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University/ Institution alongwith a Certificate of English Shorthand and required minimum institution and a Diploma/ Certificate of at least six month’s Course in Computer Application from a recognised institution on the last date of submission of online application.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitments” tab Click on “Online Application for engagement to the post of Personal Assistant on contract basis” Fill up the details and upload the required documents Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for PA posts.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of English shorthand-computer typing test with speed of 80 words per minute and a separate test of English Computer Typing Test with a minimum speed of 40 words per minute and a walk-in-interview.

Candidates successful in the English shorthand computer typing test and English Computer Typing Test will be shortlisted for interview. The list of shortlisted candidates called for the interview shall be uploaded on the website of the Court.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.