Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has commenced the online application process for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police vacancies on its official website mppsc.nic.in.

The MPPSC DSP recruitment aims to fill up 15 vacancies, of which 13 vacancies are for the post of DSP (Radio) and 2 for DSP (Computer).

MPPSC has only begun accepting applications for the post of DSP Radio. The last day to apply is August 6.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 3 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

DSP Radio: The applicants should have completed Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering from a recognised university or Bachelor’s Degree in Technology.

Here’s MPPSC DSP recruitment 2021 official notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the online examination followed by the interview round. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for MPPSC DSP Radio post:

Visit MPPSC website mppsc.nic.in Go to ‘Apply Online’ section and click on ‘Online Application Form - DSP (Radio) Examination 2021’

Click on the Apply button under the post, read the instructions carefully and proceed to fill the form Select the post, fill the form, upload documents and submit Pay the application fee Download a copy of the form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for MPPSC MO recruitment 2021.