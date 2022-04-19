Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has released the AP SSC Public examination hall ticket 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bse.ap.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on April 27 from 9.30 AM to 12.45 PM.

“The Head Masters of all the schools shall download the school wise NR and Hall tickets from the website in their school login. The head masters shall issue the hall tickets to concerned students of their school duly attested by them,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on “School wise NR & Hall Tickets for SSC Public Examination - April/ May 2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

