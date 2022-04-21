West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has declared the result of the preliminary exam for recruitment to the posts of Wireless Operator. Candidates can check the results online at the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police Wireless Operator prelims 2021 was held on November 21 (Sunday) last year.

To find the result on the website, candidates are advised to search by inputting or keying-in their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth with the selection of his/her permanent district.

The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Wireless Operator will commence on and from April 30 for which the admit card will be available from April 25.

Steps to check WBP Wireless Operator result 2022:



Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Go the recruitment tab – “Recruitment to the post of Wireless Operator”

Click on the result link Select district, enter Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth and submit The WB Police Wireless Operator result will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check WBP Wireless Operator result 2022.

WBPRB has notified 1251 vacancies for Wireless Operator in the West Bengal Police Telecommunications department.