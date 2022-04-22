The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam date of the Paper-II (Descriptive) of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC MTS Paper 2 exam will be held on May 8 from 11.00 to 11:30 AM. A total of 44,680 candidates have cleared the SSC MTS Paper 1 exam and are eligible to appear for the Descriptive Paper (Paper-II). Paper-II will be of the descriptive type in ‘Pen and Paper’ Mode in which the candidates will be required to write a short essay or letter in English or any language.

The SSC MTS Paper 1 exam was conducted in computer-based mode from October 5 to November 2, 2021 at different centres all over the country. The result was announced on March 4.

“The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates,” the exam notice reads.

Here’s SSC MTS Paper 2 exam notice.