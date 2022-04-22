Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the written examination dates for the posts of Forester and Forest Guard. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website apssb.nic.in from June 1 onwards.

“Details pertaining to the exam venue, exam time etc. shall be indicated in the Admit Card,” reads the notice.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 26 for the duration of 3 hours. The exam for the post of Forester/ Forest Guard will consist of 300 marks each.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 169 vacancies, of which 159 vacancies are for the post of Forester and 10 vacancies are for the post of Forest Guard.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card” tab and click on download link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.