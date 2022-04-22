Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in Kokborok, Group-A Gazetted, Govt. (General) Degree Colleges, Tripura under Education(Higher) Deptt. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in from May 7 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies till June 8 upto 5.30 PM. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 22 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 40 years as on June 8, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Master’s degree with at least 55% of the marks (or equivalent grade in a point scale wherever the grading system is followed) in Kokborok subject from an Indian University. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Recruitment Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/BPL card holder/PwD category.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.