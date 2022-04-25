The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has releaded the admit card for the WBJEE 2022 exam. Candidates download their hall tickets from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE 2022 examination will be conducted on April 30, 2022 in an OMR-based mode. The exam will consist of two papers: Paper 1 (Maths) from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) from 2.00 to 4.00 PM.

Here’s WBJEE 2022 exam notice.

Steps to download WBJEE admit card 2022:

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on WBJEE 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit The WBJEE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download WBJEE admit card 2022.