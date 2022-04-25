Today is the deadline to apply online for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2022 Session 1. Candidates can apply online for the exam through online mode on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in upto 11.50 PM.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main 2022 session 1 from June 20 to 29. The tests will be in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course.

Eligibility Criteria

For appearing in the JEE (Main) 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in the examination.

Candidates are advised to read the JEE Main Information Bulletin for more details on the entrance exam.

Here’s JEE Main 2022 Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2022:

Visit official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Go to ‘Registration for JEE(Main) 2022’ and click on registration link Register and fill up the application Upload documents, pay fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for JEE Main 2022.