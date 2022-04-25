The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the admit card for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET February 2022 exam will be held on May 4 and 5. The exam will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM - 12.30 PM and 2.00 - 4.30 PM.

KTET is the state eligibility test to determine the eligibility of teachers for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in Kerala.

Here’s KTET Feb 2022 exam notice.

Steps to download KTET hall ticket 2022:

Visit official website ktet.kerala.gov.in Click on the admit card link Enter the Application No, Application ID, category and hit download The KTET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download KTET admit card 2022.