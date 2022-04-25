National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has declared the result of online written test for the post of Lab Technician. Candidates can download their result from the official website sams.co.in.

The online written test was held on February 27, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 283 vacancies.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website sams.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment for 280+ Contractual Lab Technicians (LT) under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh” Click on “Online Written Test Result” Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.