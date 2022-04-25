Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has release the admit card for the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) today, April 25. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 67th prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5 from 12 noon to 2.00 PM. The exam will be held in 1083 exam centres in 38 districts.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for the recruitment of 726 posts in the Bihar state government. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.

Steps to download BPSC 67th admit card 2022:

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Login using Username and Password Click on the admit card link The admit card will appear on the screen Download the admit card and take a printout

Here’s the direct link.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.